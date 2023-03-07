Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 739.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 47.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 195.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

SkyWest Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.