Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.50 Million Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $393.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.