Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.53 Million Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sylvamo by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 58,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sylvamo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Articles

