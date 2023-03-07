Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.78 Million Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after buying an additional 247,826 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $5,823,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $837,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

TriCo Bancshares Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

