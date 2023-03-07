Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,926 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 131.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.