Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

