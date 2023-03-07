Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $9.95 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Read More

