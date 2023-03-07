Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $12,966,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE DLB opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

