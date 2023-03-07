Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE AXS opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

