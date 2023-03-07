Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,645,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ASH opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.64. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

