Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 658,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in CAE by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,291 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 882,125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CAE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in CAE by 2,779.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 242,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 233,816 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

