Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 304,900 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter worth $573,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 32.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Open Lending by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Open Lending by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

Open Lending stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $860.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

