Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 5,300 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 74.4% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.66 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

