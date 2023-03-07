Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 64,800 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -54.69%.
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
