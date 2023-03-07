Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 64,800 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -54.69%.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.