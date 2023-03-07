Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.6 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

