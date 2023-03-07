Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,593.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 129,410 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $69.28.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

