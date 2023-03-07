Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 471,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.02%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

