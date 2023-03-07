Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Territorial Bancorp worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.