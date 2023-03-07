Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,483 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 74.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 2.9 %

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Shares of SB opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Safe Bulkers Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.