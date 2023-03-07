Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 107,400 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.

