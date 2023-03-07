Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 118,200 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

KRO opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

