Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 119,045 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 49.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,685. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

