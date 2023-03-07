Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 121,600 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Star Group were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Star Group by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Star Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SGU opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Star Group, L.P. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $449.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $648.19 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Star Group’s payout ratio is 141.86%.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.