Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aviat Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 116.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 3.4 %

About Aviat Networks

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.67. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.