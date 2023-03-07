Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 145,700 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 145,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 21,108.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 29.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FF opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms have commented on FF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

