Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 184,964 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 845,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,964 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 404.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 43.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Ooma Stock Down 1.4 %

Ooma stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.