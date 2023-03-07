Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 191,700 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $382.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

