Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 257,900 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 257,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Weibo by 205.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Weibo by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 139,050 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weibo Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.