Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Down 0.1 %

IDA opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.