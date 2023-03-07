Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 261,193 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

JEF stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

