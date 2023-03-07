Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 321,677 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,677 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBAL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 46.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 241,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimball International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kimball International by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -69.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Recommended Stories

