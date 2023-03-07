Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 358,700 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,285,000 after acquiring an additional 180,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,922,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,212,000 after acquiring an additional 480,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 16.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of COLB opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.