Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Belden by 36.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.