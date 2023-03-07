Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,227 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

WTRG stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.