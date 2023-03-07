Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 43,100 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 391.9% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 155,360 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AngioDynamics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 436,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 118,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

ANGO opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $454.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading

