Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 457,317 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,317 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,140,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 768,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 170,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 145,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVC opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

EVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

