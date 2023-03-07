Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

NYSE:PNW opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

