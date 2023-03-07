Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 75,840 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 794,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.