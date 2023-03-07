Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $716.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

