Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283,926 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,200 in the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.6 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

