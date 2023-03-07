Satish Mehta Sells 4,635 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -808.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.