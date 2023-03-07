SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Insider Activity

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.