SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at $564,526,808.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,453 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

