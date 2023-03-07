Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.23. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $98.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,651. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.