Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 9,918 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,918 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $467,236.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,638.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SILK opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.22. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 523,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,672,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

