Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 3,868 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 3,868 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $184,658.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

