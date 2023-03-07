Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wedbush

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,868,622. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. block.one bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $44,582,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 448.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,423,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $18,345,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 653,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 528,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

