Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Sells $79,536.54 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Platzer sold 77,977 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $79,536.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,076,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,980.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, February 24th, Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92.

NYSE SPIR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spire Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

