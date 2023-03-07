Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Sells $79,536.54 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Platzer sold 77,977 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $79,536.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,076,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,980.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92.
Spire Global Stock Down 8.2 %
NYSE SPIR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
