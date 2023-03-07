ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,151 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ST Energy Transition I were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ST Energy Transition I during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST Energy Transition I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STET opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

ST Energy Transition I Company Profile

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

