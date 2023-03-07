TD Cowen Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $189.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $184.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.83.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $176.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.47. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,935 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,734. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.